Boston police offer tips to avoid potential car breaks this holiday season after nabbing a suspect downtown

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are urging holiday shoppers to use caution and abide by these tips to avoid being the victims of a car break-in after nabbing a suspect downtown.

Michael O’Leary, 36, was nabbed by two officers working a detail who said they saw him trying to break into several parked cars near 1 Post Office Square around 7:15 p.m., according to a release issued by the department.

O’Leary was wanted on an outstanding felony warrant for a number of firearms charges and breaking into a car. Those charges stemmed from an alleged incident in 2019 where the suspect was arrested after breaking into a parked motor vehicle in Downtown Boston and stealing a loaded firearm which was later safely recovered.

Ahead of the holiday shopping season officers say people should not leave valuables in their car, lock their doors, and to call 911 if they see any unusual activity.

