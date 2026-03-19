BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston police officer who was arrested Thursday and charged manslaughter in connection with the fatal shooting of a Dorchester man last week appeared in court.

Nicholas O’Malley, 33, appeared in Roxbury District Court around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

While in court, officials said investigators received a call for a stolen vehicle on Tremont Street at around 10 p.m. Wednesday, March 11.

Court officials said a woman was in the passenger seat of her own car when a man got in the driver’s seat, punched her, forced her out, and drove off.

Police tracked down the car 15 minutes later, one of them being Officer O’Malley. The car was located at an angled parking spot in Linwood Square in the Fort Hill Area.

Officials say the motor was still running as Stephenson King, 39, was reclined in the driver seat.

Court officials say O’Malley stopped the car by parking behind it to block it in. He then got out of the car with another officer with his gun drawn and approached it.

Officials say O’Malley told King to show his hands, unlock the car doors and and turn the car off. King allegedly did show his hands but otherwise did not comply.

King allegedly put the window down as O’Malley kept approaching, and court officials said O’Malley told King “Bro, I’m gonna (expletive) shoot you.”

King then reversed the car, crashing into the police cruiser behind. He then tried to maneuver the car out of the space, and O’Malley allegedly re-drew his gun and fired three times into the driver’s window.

O’Malley was released on personal recognizance.

Following O’Malley’s appearance, Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said the body cam footage will not be released to the public, as it would endanger the prosecution.

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