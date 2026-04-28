Related Police investigating armed Roslindale bank robbery

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police responded to reports of an armed robbery at a bank in Roxbury Tuesday morning.

Officials responded to 2189 Washington Street around 10:11 a.m. to Santander Bank.

An initial investigation showed that two men entered the bank and robbed in at gunpoint. Police say the first suspect was approximately 5’7″ with a medium build, wearing a light blue Nike Tech hoodie, black pants, blue gloves, and a black face mask.

Police say the second suspect was a man wearing a black Champion hoodie with white lettering, black pants, blue gloves, and a black face mask.

Officials believe the suspect were last seen fleeing on foot along Harrison Avenue in the direction of the Orchard Park area.

“The suspects have fled the bank and no one is being held hostage,” police said.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)