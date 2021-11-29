BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are asking the public for help in the search for a missing 12-year-old girl.

Jaylynn Stephenson was last seen near 72 Sierra Road in Hyde Park at about 2:30 PM on Sunday, according to police.

She is described as being 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing about 115 pounds. She has brown hair and was last seen wearing a tan hooded sweatshirt, dark jeans, and black sneakers.

Jaylynn has run away in the past and has previously been found in Lynn and South Boston.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 617-343-5607 or dial 911.

