BOSTON (WHDH) - Two people were arrested and six mopeds and motorcycles were towed on Friday morning during Operation Kickstand, another targeted operation in Downtown Boston aimed at enforcing rules related to scooters, mopeds, and motorcycles.

This initiative was undertaken in response to continuing public safety and quality-of-life concerns associated with the increased presence and unlawful operation of scooters and mopeds within the district.

Throughout the initiative, officers towed six (6) mopeds and motorcycles, issued eleven (11) motor vehicle citations, made two (2) arrests for violations of the auto laws, and issued four (4) criminal summonses.

Anyone with information related to similar illegal activity is encouraged to contact the Boston Police Department or call 911 in case of an emergency.

Community members who wish to provide information anonymously may do so through the CrimeStoppers Tip Line:

📞 By Phone: 1-800-494-TIPS (8477)

💬 By Text: Text the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463)

🌐 Online: Submit a tip via Boston Police CrimeStoppers

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