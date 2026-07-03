BOSTON (WHDH) - The countdown is on for the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular, and this year’s show is pulling out all the stops to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States, including a brand new Revolutionary-themed drone show.

The new show will feature 1,300 drones launched in the air at 9 p.m. Saturday night, followed by a fireworks display over the Charles River at 9:15 p.m.

“We are bringing people together across the state and the nation to celebrate Massachusetts, America, and the joy and power of music,” said Jan Devereux, Senior Director of Public Relations & Communications for the Boston Symphony Orchestra.

Michael Nock said he has been working on the artistic planning of the event for a long time.

“This is, like, a huge moment for us. For years, We’ve been saying, ‘let’s get drones,'” Nock said. “Putting it together has been really fun. Just the things you can do, the artistry of it. There’s a whole different line of choreography for fireworks. Fireworks are great too, but this is very different world, and you really have an ability to tell a story.”

The drone display will be done during the performance of the 1812 Overture. Also for the first time, the fireworks will be choreographed live to the music of the Boston Pops.

Nock said Boston is pulling out all the stops for this historic celebration.

“I’ve seen the show, we’ve worked on it. We find tuned. We have wonderful designers for the drone show, and and you’re going to see a really fun story with really fun images. Boston, Massachusetts history – all of that is going to be in there so it’s going to be really special.”

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