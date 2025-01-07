BOSTON (WHDH) - On Tuesday Boston Public Schools announced a series of proposals that would close three schools, merge two schools, and reconfigure a number of others to serve different ages and groups.

The proposals will be presented to the Boston School Committee on January 22.

Under the new proposals, Dever Elementary School, Excel High School, and Mary Lyon Pilot High School would be closed, the Winthrop and Clap elementary schools would be merged and relocated to the Lilla G. Frederick Elementary School building. Community Academy would also be closed as a “degree-granting school” and redesigned as a “program to support students who are in need of a temporary code-of-conduct placement and for students who are transitioning from the Department of Youth Services into Boston Public Schools”.

Additionally, the Mary Lyon K-8 School, BTU Pilot School, and Young Achievers Science and Math Pilot School would be reconfigured as PreK-6 schools; Dearborn STEM Academy would be reconfigured as a 7-12 school.

“These decisions, while difficult, are data-driven and reflect the next step in our best path forward to ensure a High-Quality Student Experience for every student and family across Boston,” the district said in a statement. “We know these transitions may cause anxiety and confusion for students, families, and staff. We remain committed to transparency and will provide ongoing support for all impacted school community members throughout these transitions.”

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)