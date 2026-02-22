BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu on Sunday declared a snow emergency and announced that Boston Public Schools and city offices will be closed on Monday.

Once the snow emergency goes into effect, vehicles parked on major roads and main arteries will be towed. The City is urging residents to abide by snow regulations and encouraging all drivers to use caution if traveling. Residents are also encouraged to sign up for emergency notifications through AlertBoston and to call 311 for non-emergency related issues. For any emergency, residents should call 911.

All BPS extracurricular activities, sports, and programs on Monday will also be canceled.

Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest storm updates.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)