BOSTON (WHDH) - Mayor Michelle Wu announced Monday that after the city received 15 inches of snow, Boston Public Schools will be closed Tuesday so crews can sufficiently clear sidewalks and widen main roadways for children, families and the 700 bus fleet to maneuver across all streets safely.

Boston Public Library branches, senior centers, and Boston Centers for Youth & Families will reopen at 12 p.m. Tuesday. All other municipal buildings and city services will operate regular hours.

The snow emergency and parking ban in effect will be in place until at least Tuesday at 6 p.m. Residents parked in participating discounted garages must remove their cars by two hours after it’s lifted to avoid being charged regular rates. More information is available at boston.gov/snow-parking.

Space savers should be removed 48 hours after the end of the snow emergency. The use of space savers is prohibited at all times in the South End and Bay Village. Space savers that violate these rules may be collected and discarded by the Public Works Department (PWD).

“I’m grateful to all of our city teams who have been working around the clock through this nor’easter. We ask that everyone continue to stay safe and warm, look out for your neighbors and stay off the roads to support our public works and public safety teams,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “As we continue to prioritize getting our roadways clear, please call 911 if you see anyone outside who needs assistance and report issues through the 311 app so our team can assist with downed trees or wires. With more snow forecasted for later this week, it’s critical that residents shovel out the sidewalks and crosswalks in front of your property so we can all be safe. We thank everyone for their patience and staying tuned for more updates.”

This week, curbside trash and recycling will operate on a delayed schedule. All neighborhoods will experience a one-day delay in trash and recycling service. Residents are encouraged to visit boston.gov/trash-day to find the most up-to-date curbside collection information.

Boston Public Health Commission’s emergency shelters are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and when temperatures are below freezing (32 degrees), amnesty is in place for those with nonviolent restrictions. Men can access shelter at the 112 Southampton Street Shelter, and women should go to the Woods Mullen Shelter at 794 Massachusetts Ave.

Residents are reminded to call 911 to assist individuals experiencing homelessness or vulnerable individuals out in the cold who appear immobile, disoriented or underdressed for the weather. For non-emergencies, residents can call 311.

For alerts, including cold-weather alerts, residents are encouraged to sign up for Alert Boston. More information can be found on boston.gov/winter.

