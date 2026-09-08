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BOSTON (WHDH) - Tuesday was the start of early wake-ups for thousands of students in Boston as the state’s largest school district heads back to school.

More than 46,000 students and 10,000 school employees will mark the start of the new school year at Boston’s more than 104 public schools.

Mayor Michelle Wu and Superintendent Mary Skipper handed out stickers and helped kick off a brand-new school year.

“We are so excited to have your children and you back in schools,” Wu said. “BPS is the oldest school district in the country and we work every day to make it the best.”

Officials say it takes months of preparation to get ready for more than 46,000 students.

“We’re really looking forward to strong academics,” Skipper said. “We’re working towards proficiency for every student. That started this summer when we had [some] involved across a myriad of programs, all with some academic component.”

Skipper also said the district’s bus service went smoothly on the first day, but said the district will continue looking for ways to improve throughout the year.

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