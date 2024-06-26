BOSTON (WHDH) - The Squealing Pig on Smith Street in Mission Hill went up in flames early Wednesday.

The Boston Fire Department said they arrived on scene around midnight and immediately called a second alarm.

“Quick decision by the companies,” said Boston Fire Department Deputy Chief Michael Hocking. “Hit a second alarm right away, that brought more companies to the scene.”

Crews battled the fire, knocking it down in 20 minutes, but the beloved neighborhood spot was destroyed.

“This is insane, honestly,” said Mary Elsheikh, who lives nearby. “I honestly can’t believe that this happened.”

Heat from the fire was so intense that cars parked across the street were melted, as was the globe on top of a nearby light pole.

“Usually on the weekends there’s a lot of noise coming out of there, a lot of people who are just like going in and out,” Elsheikh said. “I see a lot of people who are going just for drinks, for food, for like anything.”

As officials investigate the cause, all that’s left are the charred remains of the restaurant.

“We have our arson team here investigating now,” Hocking said. “We’re going to bring our dogs in and try and get to the bottom of this.”

This is the second restaurant to catch fire in as many days, following a fire at the Jacob Wirth building on Tuesday.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)