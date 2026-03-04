BOSTON (WHDH) - A restaurant in downtown Boston could have its liquor license revoked after police said they were called to the establishment for a noise complaint, and found several unnamed Patriots players partaking in a late-night party that involved alcohol, marijuana, and exotic dancers.

The owner of Estella Restaurant on Temple Place told the Boston licensing board that a day after winning the AFC Championship game in Denver on January 25, some players ended up at his restaurant and lounge.

Police said they received a noise complaint around 2:20 a.m. on January 27, two days after the team punched their ticket to the Super Bowl. Officers said they were momentarily blocked from going down to investigate by two private security guards standing on the stairs. When they eventually made their way in, officers said they found about 30 people inside, including several women who were nude or in bikinis.

“The officers also stated they observed no less than three women who were either nude or partially nude run to the back kitchen of the basement upon their arrival,” said Boston Police Sgt. Rebecca Leo. “The officers later found these women hiding on the back stairwell with a security member.”

Leo said the restaurant smelled of tobacco and marijuana, and cash apparently given to the exotic dancers was littering the floor.

Helder Brandeo, Owner of Estella Boston, said he had invited the players to his Milton home for a pool party, but as the evening progressed some players asked to remain at the restaurant and party — which included expensive tequila, a DJ, and exotic dancers, all of which they brought with them.

“They came in — they brought in their own 1942s, they brought in their own hookah, they came in with multiple women,” said Brandeo. “We are taking full responsibility, it’s embarassing.”

Police said people were drinking inside until nearly 3 a.m., but Brandeo claims his bartenders closed down the bar an hour before then, in compliance with Massachusetts law. Brandeo said he tried to get the players to leave, but things were out of his control.

“There’s a sense of entitlement that these players think they can do whatever they want,” he said.

Brandeo said he is now considering legal actions against the players.

“They left without paying their tabs,” he said. “That’s the least of our concern. There is discussion in texts, I asked for everyone who was there. It’s kind of a sticky situation. It’s a lose-lose, I’ve considered a lawsuit.”

The Boston licensing board will vote Thursday on whether a license violation was committed. If a violation is found, the restaurant could have their license suspended, revoked, or modified.

7NEWS has reached out to the Patriots for comment, but has not heard back.

