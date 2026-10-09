BOSTON (WHDH) - The City of Boston and Boston Public Schools are looking to implement a new program to increase school bus safety.

The program will install cameras on buses that will identify drivers illegally passing them when stopped.

During a three-month pilot period, the program will issue warnings before expanding to citations.

Revenue from the fines will be used to cover program costs.

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