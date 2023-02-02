BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston officials and organizations are working to support and protect those in need as cold air bears down on the region this weekend, conducting outreach and opening shelters in anticipation of expected dangerous conditions.

Among organizations, the Pine Street Inn is gearing up.

“No one will be turned away. Not here. Not at anywhere else in the city” Pine Street Inn President and Executive Director Linda Downie said on Thursday.

Outreach workers have been working with people experiencing homelessness, letting them know about the cold and available resources.

The Pine Street Inn will be adding two additional vehicles to help transport people in need throughout Boston this weekend, Downie said. Outreach vans will be out conducting their usual work, as well.

The city of Boston has declared a cold emergency ahead of Friday and Saturday weather that is projected to see wind chill values fall well below -20 degrees in many places.

Boston Centers for Youth and Families will open warming centers.

Mayor Michelle Wu, meanwhile, has urged people who live in Boston to take precautions and check on neighbors.

The Boston Police Department will be conducting wellness checks as well as passing out gloves, hats, jackets and hand warmers.

“For all of us, this will be an inconvenience,” Downie said. “For those staying on the street, it’s life or death.”

While shelters will be open around Boston, Gov. Maura Healey announced earlier this week that South Station in Boston will also remain open overnight during upcoming cold weather.

Officials with the Pine Street Inn said anyone who sees someone outside potentially needing help can call a shelter.

If that person appears to be in distress, though, it’s best to call 911, officials said.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)