BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston University has taken a major step in making emergency contraceptives more accessible.

The university installed a Plan B vending machine in the Student Union building earlier this month. Each pill costs $7.25-cents at the machine, which is much cheaper than most stores.

Many students there say the vending machine is a great addition.

“It says a lot about the environment that we’re in that we even have the option for those kinds of contraceptive products to be available,” said Emma Weller.

“It’s a vending machine so you don’t have to go and like meet someone to buy the morning-after pills. You can just go and do it yourself which I think gives a lot of freedom to the students,” Minji Kwak added.

The vending machine is the result of a five-year collaboration between students, the school, and Planned Parenthood.

