Noah Kahan is adding two more shows to his Fenway Park slate next summer.

The singer announced his “The Last of the Bugs World Tour 2027” on October 29 and will perform at Fenway Park for four nights: May 29 and 30, and June 1 and 2.

Kahan will also perform at Fenway on June 21 and June 22.

The Vermont native has played six shows at iconic Fenway Park, twice in 2024 and four times this past July.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)