Boston University offering COVID-19 vaccine to students, faculty, staff

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston University students, staff and faculty are able to get vaccinated against the coronavirus on campus beginning Monday.

Boston Medical Center provided the university with several thousands doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine that will be administered Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Fitness & Recreation Center.

Students, faculty and staff received an email on how to schedule an appointment, which are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Gov. Charlie Baker says as the state makes progress, more people will be able to ditch vaccine appointments and just show up to some sites.

“I do think you’ll see more walk-ins, which for young people in particular might be a more effective way of getting them vaccinated since they tend not to keep, let’s just say, they’re not as rigorous about their schedule as some of the rest of us and leave it at that,” he said.

All students are required to get vaccinated in order to return to the BU campus for the fall semester.

A second clinic is being offered from June 2 to 4 for the campus community to receive their second dose of the Moderna vaccine.

