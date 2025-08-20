BOSTON (WHDH) - A student at Boston University has designed a hyper-realistic MBTA bus simulator on online game platform Roblox, a virtual universe that lets users program and play games created by themselves or others.

In the game, users can play the role of bus drivers, passengers, or transit police along three bus routes.

Ilias Benmokrane, 19, says he started the project in 2022.

“I’ve been on Roblox for over 10 years now,” said Benmokrane. “Before my game there were a couple other MBTA Roblox simulations, but I never found them to be very enjoyable. I thought I could make my own and make it more detailed and more precise.”

Benmokrane uses Google Maps to make sure his simulator’s maps are accurate. He also goes out along the routes to collect his own photos and videos.

He says the simulator has about 510,000 users, and he is earning enough money from the game that he was able to quit his job at a local restaurant.

Even with the fall semester approaching, Benmokrane says he has plans to expand the game. He says he is currently working on creating a fourth bus route.

“I love the MBTA, so I’ll probably just keep making simulations based off them. I think the next one is probably going to be downtown.”

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)