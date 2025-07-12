BOSTON (WHDH) - The former Boston Convention & Exhibition Center was officially renamed the Thomas Michael Menino Convention and Exhibition Center on Saturday in honor of Thomas Menino, who served as Mayor of Boston from 1993 to 2014, and was the city’s longest serving mayor

“Mayor Menino loved Boston deeply, and he made our city into the global hub for business, commerce and tourism that we know it to be today,” Gov. Maura Healey said in a statement. “I was honored to sign this law renaming the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center after Mayor Menino because it is a wonderful way to pay tribute to his amazing legacy and send a strong message that Boston is a place to be for people and businesses from around the world.”

“Mayor Menino’s love for Boston, care for every resident and every neighborhood, and belief in our City’s future forever changed Boston,” said Boston Mayor Michelle Wu. “He guided our City through some of the hardest times in our history, and led the way for a future generation of leaders. His legacy will now live on in another new way, representing a convention center that welcomes people and collaborations from around the world.”

In the fall of 2024, the Massachusetts Legislature passed H.5100, An Act relative to strengthening Massachusetts’ economic leadership, which included language to rename the BCEC in honor of Mayor Menino in recognition of his leadership in advocating for the development of the convention center.

“Our entire family is grateful for this incredible honor,” said Angela Menino, wife of the late and former Mayor Thomas Menino. “Tommy believed in the potential of every neighborhood in our city, and in the power of development to improve people’s lives. We thank our legislative leadership for acknowledging his legacy and his vision for how this convention center would lead to the transformation of Boston’s Seaport.”

In 2024, the BCEC hosted 136 events, welcoming over 500,000 attendees to Boston.

