METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver was killed in a rollover crash on I-495 northbound in Methuen on Saturday night, state police said.

Troopers responding to a reported rollover around 8:50 p.m. determined the driver had suffered life-threatening injuries, according to state police. The driver, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The on-ramp from Route 110 was closed as an accident reconstruction was conducted.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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