ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Willson Contreras left the Boston’s 4-3 win over Texas on Thursday night in the eighth inning after he was hit by a pitch on his right hand.

Red Sox manager Chad Tracy said the first baseman’s hand was bruised with some swelling and X-rays were negative.

“We’re going to take it day to day,” Tracy said.

Contreras was struck by a first-pitch sinker from Jakob Junis after Wilyer Abreu drew a leadoff walk with the Rangers leading 3-1. Contreras walked to first base in obvious pain, was examined by an athletic trainer and headed to the dugout.

Two batters later, Trevor Story hit a three-run home run off Jacob Latz.

Contreras was 1 for 3 with a single. He was hit by a pitch Wednesday night after hitting a two-run home run in the first inning of Boston’s 7-3 loss to the Rangers.

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