Bottlenose dolphin spotted in river in Amesbury, Newburyport

AMESBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A bottlenose dolphin has been spotted multiple times in the Merrimack River in recent days.

Since last Friday, dolphin sightings have been reported in several locations between Newburyport and Amesbury, according to Seacoast Science Center Marine Mammal Rescue.

“Though it is not unheard of, it is rare for a bottlenose to be in New England,” the science center said in a Facebook post. “On the East Coast, the range of a bottlenose dolphin is generally New York to Florida.”

Scientists say they are tracking the dolphin, which appears to be behaving normally. It has also been seen feeding.

Anyone who spots a dolphin in the river is urged to immediately contact the science center at 603-997-9448.

Species of dolphin typically seen in the region are common dolphins, Atlantic white-sided dolphins, and harbor porpoise dolphins.

