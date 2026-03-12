BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston’s St. Patrick’s Day parade will be on Sunday and police are focusing on security.

Police Commissioner Michael Cox held a press conference on Thursday and spoke about the parade.

Cox said public drinking and fighting would not be tolerated and asked that people respect the local community.

The head of the FBI’s Boston Office spoke about attacks being top of mind after the ISIS-inspired attacks in New York.

“At this point, we are not tracking any specific or credible threats to our region,” Ted Docks said. “We’re prepared to mobilize any resources they need should any issue arise.”

Docks went on to say people should go out and enjoy the parade while remaining vigilant.

