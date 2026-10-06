BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston police officer charged in the shooting death of a Dorchester man will be in court this afternoon.

Nicholas O’Malley, 34, is facing manslaughter charges.

He previously pleaded not guilty to the charge in a lower court.

Investigators said back in March he responded to a report of a stolen car in Roxbury.

Police said Stephenson King Junior was sitting in the stolen car that he carjacked from a woman.

They said he backed into a police cruiser and tried to drive away, when O’Malley shot and killed King.

O’Malley said he fired his gun because he believed his fellow officer was in danger of being hit by the car.

O’Malley’s trial is scheduled to begin in May.

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