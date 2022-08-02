MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A 30-day shutdown of the Orange Line is expected to be announced Wednesday, according to 7NEWS sources.

Rail service would be replaced with shuttle buses under the plan, which sources told 7NEWS would allow the MBTA to perform what they described as “overdue maintenance.”

The MBTA Board of Directors is expected to vote Wednesday morning on a contract with a bus company to provide shuttle services when the shutdown formally goes through.

An MBTA spokesperson would not confirm the plan for 7NEWS, but did say the agency is considering what they called “additional service diversions to accelerate construction work.”

The MBTA has been dealing with multiple high profile incidents lately, particularly on the Orange Line where, two weeks ago, a fire caused by a loose piece of metal forced 200 passengers to walk to safety. Another incident involved a battery failure that forced the T to pull all new Orange and Red Line trains out of service for a time.

Governor Charlie Baker is expected to hold a press conference at Wellington State Wednesday at 12:30 p.m., when he is formally expected to announce the shutdown.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)