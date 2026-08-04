BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Red Sox made a series of trade deadline acquisitions Monday, including two catchers, an outfielder, and a left-handed reliever. Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow gave the team his ultimate vote of confidence, saying they deserve the added talent.

The Red Sox made one of the biggest splashes of the day – acquiring three-time All-Star catcher Adley Rutschman and veteran catcher Jake Rogers from the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for Red Sox catcher Carlos Narváez, right-handed pitching prospect Anthony Eyanson, right-handed pitching prospect Kyson Witherspoon, and outfield prospect Enddy Azocar.

The Red Sox also sent right-handed pitcher Tyler Uberstine to the Atlanta Braves in exchange for veteran outfielder Eli White, and former Red Sox first-round draft pick Marcelo Mayer was sent to the San Francisco Giants in exchange for left-handed reliever Erik Miller and outfield prospect Carlos Gutierrez.

“We felt going into this season like we had a very competitive team,” Breslow said. “We’re seeing it over the last month-and-a-half, and we wanted to do everything that we could to give ourselves the best chance to go out and compete for a World Series.”

The 28-year-old Rutschman has been on the Injured List with left wrist inflammation since July 20. This season, the switch-hitter is batting .251 with eight home runs in 67 games. He was the first overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft, and was a major part of a rebuilding Orioles team that won the American League East title in 2023, and earned a Wild Card spot in 2024.

“He’s a premium defender, switch-hitter, so you know he’s a great fit for our park. He doesnt’ strike out, he walks and gets on base, he can hit for damage, you know, so I think there’s just a ton to like about him,” Breslow said.

Rutschman joins a Red Sox team that has won 23 out of their last 26 games dating back to July 3.

“I mean, playing against them, this team has been extremely hot and has been doing a lot of stuff the right way, so excited to fit in where I can and just try and help the team as much as possible,” Rutschman said in his new clubhouse Tuesday afternoon. “This city loves baseball, always has a great atmosphere, and I’m excited to play in it.”

“This team has demonstrated just an incredible resilience and relentlessness, and put itself, you know, firmly in the playoff picture,” Breslow said. “They deserve, and our fans deserve, you know, our efforts and the efforts from the front office to try and find ways to make it better.”

Breslow said he is confident he has done everything possible to set his team up for a playoff run deep into October.

“We think about this being, kind of, the last time that you can really add talent to a roster and so, you know, we wanted to make sure that we were, we cast as wide a net as we possibly could, we were aggressive in bringing players, we were positioning ourselves to, you know, reach our objective which is to try and win the World Series,” Breslow said.

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