DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Retired Boston police sergeant Brian Albert and his wife Nicole broke their silence after Karen Read’s acquittal.

The former owners of the now infamous 34 Fairview Road home told ABC’s Nightline that the criminal justice system failed John O’Keefe.

Joining them were three other witnesses, viewed by many as villains in the Karen Read saga, Brian’s brother and Canton selectman Chris Albert, as well as their friends Jennifer and Matt McCabe.

Of the five, who all testified in Read’s first trial, only Jenn McCabe took the stand a second time.

In the interview, Brian Albert adamantly denies the defense’s theory of any police coverup, saying, “For this conspiracy to be true it would take 30-50 people. You’d have to have multiple cops from two different police departments. Multiple civilians. The medical examiner. Firemen. EMTs. You name it.”

Albert was also asked why he didn’t go outside after Jenn McCabe burst into his bedroom and told him about O’Keefe’s body in the front yard.

He said, “I’m not a Canton police officer. I’m a Boston police officer. I was just woken up out of a cold sleep …By the time I came downstairs, the police were already inside my house. John was already gone. There was nobody to save.”

Chris Albert talked about how the controversy surrounding the case has turned the close-knit group of family and friends into pariahs in their own hometown.

“What they’ve done is dehumanized us to the sense where we’re not real people. We’re almost like caricatures. We’re pawns” — he said.

