BOSTON (WHDH) - Nearly 4,000 nurses at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston say they will be going on strike Thursday if a deal is not reached with the hospital by 7 a.m.

The Massachusetts Nurses Association (MNA) workers said their sticking points including the use of temporary nurses, and health insurance and wages. The MNA said the hospital is offering a cost of living increase to only 30% of nurses at the top of the pay scale.

“Brigham and Women’s Hospital will meet with the MNA at noon today to continue negotiations. We remain focused on working toward an agreement,” Brigham and Women’s Hospital said in a statement Wednesday afternoon. The two sides were still negotiating Wednesday evening.

In July, the nurses held a one-day strike, but were locked out of the hospital for five days when the hospital brought in temporary nurses who were under contract to work and be paid for a full week.

Brigham and Women’s Hospital said it has those same nurses on standby again, and there should not be any disruptions to patient care should the Brigham and Women’s nurses go on strike. The MNA says the strike will be “indefinite” if a deal is not reached by Thursday morning.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)