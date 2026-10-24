BOSTON (WHDH) - Registered nurses at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, represented by the Massachusetts Nurses Association, voted to reject Mass General Brigham’s latest contract offer earlier this week.

In a statement, elected members of the BWH MNA Bargaining Committee, representing more than 4,000 Brigham nurses, said they will seek to return to negotiations with MGB, to resume the process for securing a fair contract that meets the needs of the nurses, their patients, and the community members they serve and who have rallied with nurses throughout this fight.

“A foundational principle of our union is that every nurse’s voice matters,” said Kelly Morgan, RN, a labor and delivery nurse and Chair of the BWH MNA Bargaining Committee. “This vote shows the resolve of Brigham nurses, who are fighting for patient safety and for the professional respect we deserve. It’s time for MGB to return to the table ready to negotiate in good faith to reach a fair agreement that recognizes the value of Brigham nurses and the expertise they offer for the care of some of the region’s most complex patients every day.”

In a statement, the hospital said, “The Massachusetts Nurses Association has announced that its members did not ratify the proposed offer. The proposal reflected the hospital’s commitment to investing in our nurses while supporting long-term sustainability, including meaningful compensation and benefit enhancements that kept Brigham nursing pay among the highest in the market. Although we are disappointed by the outcome, our priority and focus remain on providing safe, high-quality patient care. Brigham and Women’s Hospital is prepared to maintain uninterrupted care and respond to any steps the union may take.”

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