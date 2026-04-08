It was cold out there today, but it was also bright. Most of the day was straight blue skies and clouds were hard to find. While it was chilly, we’re to the point of the year where the sunshine helps. Cold is cold, yes, but if you were in the sun there was a difference versus standing in the shade. The sun is gaining strength pretty rapidly this time of year. In fact, the strength of the sun today is equivalent to September 3rd!

The good news is the sunshine will be with us for the next several days and will take us all the way through the weekend! We should be back to straight blue skies tomorrow and maybe just a few clouds Friday through Sunday — but even then it’s a mostly sunny sky.

With the clear skies and cold day today, it won’t take much to have another cold night tonight. This morning we woke up to temperatures in the 20s and we’ll do it again tonight into tomorrow morning. However with the sun and a southerly wind (versus today’s northeast wind) we’ll have a nice little warm up tomorrow.

The southerly wind will keep the Cape (I guess both Capes — Cape Ann and Cape Cod) cooler tomorrow with exposure to the water on a southerly wind. Other than that temperatures for everyone else will head to the 50s. Technically I think tomorrow will be a cooler coast day in general, but you’ll find yourself somewhere between the warmer inland temperatures and the cooler Cape temperatures. Inland areas should be able to manage well into the 50s tomorrow, maybe even 60° in a few towns. The coastline should generally be in the low to mid 50s, aside from the Capes like I said earlier.

The sunshine will roll on through the weekend and so will the mild air. By Friday we’ll knock on the door of 70°! It’s a southwest wind which should knock out the sea breeze for everyone except Cape Cod. But if you’re reading this from there, you know April is not a warm month for you. While many of us start to warm through April, spring is a little delayed for you. The weekend will stay mild (we’re typically in the low to mid 50s) but it’s closer to a normal mid-April weekend than the temperatures we’ll see on Friday.