BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Brockton High School officials announced they will increase security measures following the arrest of a student who brought a gun to school, prompting a stay-in-place order on Friday.

According to an official statement from Brockton Superintendent Michael P. Thomas, additional police officers will be stationed at the school and students will be required to enter the building at designated entrances.

Thomas added that the school is currently working with police to add hand-held medical detectors at the designated student entrances.

On Friday, two students informed a teacher about a classmate who was in possession of a gun around 10:30 a.m., according to Brockton Superintendent of Schools Michael P. Thomas.

Officers who were called to the school arrested the 15-year-old student after he voluntarily turned over the weapon without incident.

Police then thoroughly swept the building and no threats to students or staff were found.

Authorities say it is likely the student will face a charge of unlawfully possessing a firearm.

