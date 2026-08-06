BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Brockton man was arrested in East Bridgewater, charged with multiple offenses against an elderly or disabled person.

On Wednesday morning, East Bridgewater police responded to a home following a report of a sexual assault incident.

“The report alleged that a woman had been assaulted by a male party who was delivering medicine to her home,” police said in a statement. “Through an investigation, it was determined that on Sunday, Aug. 2, a male working for a pharmaceutical delivery service was delivering medicine to the woman, who had severe mobility issues and was using a wheelchair, when the male entered the home without consent and repeatedly touched the woman inappropriately.”

The suspect was identified as Qaisar Ali, 39, of Brockton. He was charged with three counts of assault and battery on an elderly or disabled person, two counts of indecent assault and battery on an elderly or disabled person, indecent exposure, breaking and entering in the daytime, and assault with intent to commit rape.

He was arraigned in Brockton District Court on Thursday.

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