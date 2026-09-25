BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Brockton Mayor Moises Rodrigues was arraigned on an assault and battery charge in court Friday for an incident involving a 17-year-old high school student.

The incident happened in May. Prosecutors said he put his hand around a 17-year-old student’s waist during a town parade.

A not guilty plea was entered on Rodrigues’ behalf. Rodrigues was served a harassment prevention order to stay away from the student who made the allegations against him and Brockton High School.

The incident became public when the teen’s mother confronted Rodrigues during Brockton High School’s graduation ceremony.

She told him to leave and reportedly shouted, “You know what you did to my daughter.”

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