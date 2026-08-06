BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Brockton woman convicted of killing her children in 2018 will receive a new trial.

Latarsha Sanders was found guilty on two counts of first-degree murder and another count of witness intimidation before a judge sentenced her to a mandatory life sentence in 2022.

Prosecutors had said Sanders fatally stabbed 8-year-old Edson “Marlon” Brito and 5-year-old La’son Brito in their apartment back in February 2018. Officials found both victims dead in two separate rooms in Sanders’ third-floor apartment home, with the oldest child having been stabbed at least 50 times.

Sanders initially told police the killings were part of a ritualistic incident, but prosecutors later said she may have done it for money and potential notoriety.

Sanders’ appeal contended that the judge in the case did not allow her to present a full defense, saying that relevant medical records relateing to mental health were excluded.

The appeals court found that constituted prejudicial error and this week granted Sanders another trial.

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