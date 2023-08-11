BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in Brockton in January has been added to the Massachusetts State Police Most Wanted list.

Luis A. Soto, a former employee of the Dollar Tree in Brockton, is wanted in connection with a Jan. 31 shooting at the Montello Street store that left one person dead and another injured, according to state police.

State police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call the State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section at 1-800-KAPTURE (1-800-527-8873).

