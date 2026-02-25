BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A group of neighbors in Brockton spent hours shoveling, helping an elderly woman who was stuck in the snow clear the way so she could make it to an important medical appointment.

On Monday night, Angela Montrond said she got a call saying she might need to take her grandmother to the appointment on Tuesday morning.

“I get a call from my aunt maybe around 9, close to 10 o’clock, and she tells me that she might need me to come take my grandmother to dialysis. She asked me if the roads were clear, because I only live five minutes away,” Montrond explained.

The family was concerned because the city’s plows had not yet cleared Essex Street, leaving Montrond’s grandmother snowed in.

“Completely blocked — no plow went through there at all,” said Montrond.

As she made her way to her grandmother’s house the next morning, she found half a dozen neighbors on Essex Street had already pitched in. They had spent hours shoveling to help her grandmother make her appointment.

“From what I saw, no snowblowers, just shovels,” said Montrond. “Everyone was still shoveling when I got there. And they shoveled enough, they cleared it all out so my grandmother was able to walk to Calmar Street where I picked her up.”

Montrond said their difficulty did not end there, however.

“I actually got stuck a little bit further down on Calmar Street, so my mom intercepted and brought grandmother to her dialysis appointment,” she said. “My mom actually, after she dropped her off, she got stuck somewhere by the renal center, where she said multiple cars got stuck, ambulances, everything got stuck. So she was there for a few hours and another aunt stepped in and picked up my grandmother.”

When all was said and done, Montrond’s grandmother made it to her appointment and back home on the snowy roads thanks to her family and some caring neighbors.

“My grandmother has been there the most on that block — she’s been there for over 40 years. So everyone knows her, and anytime somebody needs something they’re willing to help out,” she said. “She was just very happy she made it to her appointment, and to see that everyone was willing to lend a hand and help her out.”

Montrond said plows have since cleared the road.

