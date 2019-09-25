Brockton vandals slash tires on over a dozen cars, leave racist message behind on 1

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An African American family living in Brockton woke up Tuesday morning to find the tires had been slashed on six of their vehicles. What they found even more unsettling is one car was spray painted with the acronym “KKK.”

Schneider Xavier made the disturbing discovery Tuesday morning.

When asked if he believed this had been done as a result of the color of their skin, Xavier said, “they must have because they wrote ‘KKK.’ So, they must have.”

Xavier added that he does not understand why anyone would do this to his family.

“I don’t have problems with anyone,” he said. “I don’t know why someone would do that.”

Though the Xavier family is the only victims of racist graffiti, they are not the only victims of the crime spree.

Vehicles at seven other homes on the west side of Brockton also had tires slashed, according to officers who began canvassing the area around 6 a.m.

A block away, council president and mayoral candidate Robert Sullivan’s minivan was keyed.

A surveillance camera caught the suspect running away from Xavier’s home.

An investigation is ongoing to determine the motive behind this action.

Anyone with information is urged to call Brockton police at at 508-941-0234.

