Brookline announces changes to street patterns to allow for social distancing

BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - Traffic patterns will be disrupted on several streets in Brookline to allow for more social distancing space on the sidewalks, according to town officials.

The modified patterns listed below will remain in place indefinitely.

Beacon Street Eastbound (Webster Street to Pleasant Street)

Vehicular traffic will be allowed only in the left lane, with parking available in the right lane. The existing parking lane will be open for pedestrians, cyclists, scooters and mobility devices.

Beacon Street Westbound (Pleasant Street to Marion Street)

Vehicular traffic will be allowed only in the left lane, with the right lane serving as a parking lane and the existing parking lane remaining open for pedestrians, cyclists, scooters and mobility devices.

Brookline Avenue (Pearl Street to the town line)

Parking lanes in each direction will be removed to provide additional space for pedestrians, cyclists, scooters and mobility devices.

Harvard Street

One parking lane will be removed along the entire length of the street to better accommodate pedestrian, bicycle and scooter traffic.

Longwood (Town line to Sewall Avenue)

The parking lane will be opened as an expansion of the adjacent sidewalk.

“What’s important to remember, however, is that this is not designed as an invitation for more people to go outside,” Transportation Administrator Todd Kirrane said in a statement. “Rather it’s meant to enable those who have to go outside to commute to work or do essential shopping to do so in the safest way possible.”

Transportation Board is expected to discuss additional options for maximizing residents’ ability to practice social distancing in public spaces

