BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - Puzzles have become a popular hobby for people self isolating amid the coronavirus pandemic but one group went above and beyond, completing a 40,000 piece puzzle.

Eureka Puzzles came up with the project to get 10 households in the Brookline area to pick up a bag of 4,000 puzzle pieces for them to complete individually before the whole puzzle of classic Disney movie scenes was put together.

“One of the things we wanted to see was how we could make a difference, what can we do to help people stay together even though they are apart,” said David Leschinsky, the owner of Eureka Puzzles.

People who took part in the project were happy to do something to take their minds off of everything that is going on in the world.

“During any time of unrest or stress, it’s best to stay occupied and do something you enjoy even if its small,” Maya Leschinsky said.

Eureka Puzzles employees put together each completed section of the puzzle at the Beacon Street store before everyone came together to see the finished product on display at a Brookline gallery.

David Leschinsky says the project was more than just a puzzle.

“Make people smile, make people happy, give people some joy,” he said. “We were really grateful for the response. I was totally surprised and gratified with the number of people that wanted to participate in this, and looking forward to doing it again.”

Each household received a certificate for helping complete the puzzle.

