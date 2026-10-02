BOSTON (WHDH) - A special celebration was held at Boston Arts Academy Friday to celebrate the life-saving gift from one of the school’s custodians benefitting a teacher’s younger brother.

Andrew Allen said he learned that the younger brother of one of the school’s teachers urgently needed a kidney transplant, and did not hesitate to jump in.

“I tried to donate my kidney to my little brother. I was unable to do that,” said Tom Thermidor, the Boston Arts Academy teacher who’s brother received the transplant. “Immediately, Andy said, ‘I would donate my kidney to your brother’ without any hesitation. That meant a lot to my family.”

Allen donated his kidney through the Mass General Living Donor Program. His kidney actually went to another recipient, but his donation allowed Thermidor’s brother to receive a compatible transplant through the hospital’s organ donation pool.

“When I think about what Andrew did without even knowing me, that is something that I will remember, and plus I can never forget because now I have part of him living inside of me every single day, which is something that I am incredibly, deeply, grateful for,” said Thomas Thermidor, the kidney recipient. “And Andrew from the bottom of my heart, this truly, I want to say thank you.”

Allen was honored by the school community and city leaders, including Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, Governor Maura Healey, and Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley. He was also bestowed the Unsung Hero Award for his life-saving and selfless act.

Allen said the entire experience has brought everyone involved much closer.

“That’s the best thing about it, I kind of feel like a partial actor in the whole situation, because our families have come together, it’s like a whole new family, it’s like one new family, so it’s pretty beautiful,” Allen said.

He is now encouraging everyone to consider organ donation if they are able.

“Do it, 100 percent. If a schmuck like me could donate, go through this, could do this, anybody could do it,” he said.

The school’s celebration also recognized the entire custodial team at Boston Arts Academy in obersanve of National Custodian Day.

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