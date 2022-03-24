FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Patriots owner Bob Kraft gave a special surprise to a couple of brave brothers from Maine.

Kraft offered Connor and Seamus Collins tickets to the Patriots’ first home game of the season after they jumped into action when their bus driver collapsed last week.

They were able to steer the bus loaded with middle and high school-aged children to safety and no students were hurt.

“You guys really called an audible. You’re very brave and special,” Kraft told the boys.

