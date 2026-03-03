BOSTON (WHDH) - Bruins forward Alex Steeves joined students at the Perkins School for the Blind in a game of goal ball recenttly.

In goal ball, every player wears a blindfold and can only use sound in order to score and defend.

Steeves said he had a great time with the kids.

“It’s honestly an amazing sport,” he said. “I didn’t know much about it and I was excited to learn and play for the first time. Scored a couple goals and made some saves, but definetly have a lot to work on to catch up to these student athletes.”

Steeves challenged the students to a rematch next year.

