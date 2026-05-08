BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Bruins celebrated Teacher Appreciation Week.

Blades, the Bruins mascot, visited teachers at two Everett schools. He did not come empty-handed either, bringing the teachers boxes of donuts and coffee from Dunkin’.

“It just fills us with joy, we’re very happy to be recognized,” Nicole Parker, a 7th-grade history teacher, said. “I got so many student notes this week, and that was my favorite part.”

Blades also dropped off school supplies for the students.

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