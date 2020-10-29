Bruins players spread smiles to children celebrating Halloween in the hospital

Patrice Bergeron put on his best Elmo impression Thursday and joined several of his teammates — decked out in their Sesame Street garb — in their mission to spread some smiles to children spending Halloween in the hospital.

“I picked Elmo because my youngest son loves Elmo,” Bergeron said. “That’s his stuffed animal right here.”

The kids got the opportunity to ask the players their questions including what their go-to Halloween costumes were growing up.

“I always liked to dress up as a hockey player so I guess hockey players are my favorite,” goalie Tukka Rask said.

Defensemen Brandon Carlo agreed to saying, “I would always dress up as a hockey player because I thought it was the fastest route to get as much candy as I could trick-or-treating that night. When I had the roller blades on I could hit as many houses as possible.”

Some of the players branched out a little more when they were younger. Forward Charlie Coyle said he could not wait to put on his red Power Ranger suit.

In a unanimous decision, the kids voted to give the best costume award to Anders Bjork.