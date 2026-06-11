FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 28-year-old man was arrested and arraigned Thursday in connection with a double homicide in Fall River Wednesday night, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn announced.

Vitor Francisco Gomes, of Fall River, was charged with two counts of Murder, Unlawful Carrying of a Firearm and Unlawful Possession of Ammunition.

Quinn said Fall River police were dispatched to the area of Aetna Street, where Gomes lives, at approximately 8:50 p.m. following a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive man on the sidewalk “covered in blood with significant trauma to his face.” They attempted to render the man medical aid, and said they then located a second male victim laying on the street.

“This male had a pool of blood under his arms and head,” The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement. “A metal pitchfork was found impaled into the back of the second male’s head behind his ear. Fall River EMS arrived on scene and noted obvious signs of death for both males.”

“I know nothing about where the pitchfork came from, I’m guessing its for yard work,” said Fall River Mayor Paul Coogan. “It’s something I’ve never heard of, and I hope I never hear of it again.”

The two victims were identified as Pablo Henrique Rocha-Dasilva, 20, of Whitman, and Eduardo Cardosa DaSilva, 19, of Fall River.

“This is one of the most brutal and depraved acts of violence that I’ve seen,” Quinn said.

Quinn said Massachusetts State Police troopers found Gomes approximately one block away from the scene, and noted he was covered in blood. After a short foot pursuit, they discovered Gomes also had a bag that contained a firearm and ammunition, and he was subsequently arrested.

In court Thursday, Gomes’ defense attorney said there were people “sparring” at the scene, similar to a “fight club.” When both victims tried to leave, Gomes shot them and hunted them down to prevent them from getting away. Gomes’ attorney said his client was just trying to protect himself.

“This may be a self-defense situation. These people were threatening my client, threatening to kill my client, kill my client’s family, all at his house,” said Ken Van Colen, Gomes’ Defense Attorney.

Police said street cameras and home surveillance video helped them piece together what happened.

“This is an incident that is isolated to people that may or may not have been know to each other. It’s not a random act of violence, but it is a serious, horrific scene,” said Fall River Acting Police Chief J.T. Hoar.

Gomes is a carpenter who is married with a child and has no criminal record. He is being held without bail.

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