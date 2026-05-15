BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston University Student was arraigned Friday morning and is accused of making a series of threats.

Maximillien Sajous, 29, is accused of threatening and harassing Boston University deans, students, and the campus itself.

Prosecutors said in court that it started earlier this year after admissions told Sajous he owed the school $20,000.

They say Sajous posted pictures of shell casings, pictures of his targets from a gun range after he finished shooting there, and photos of a Boston University dean’s home.

Prosecutors say Sajous made references to a mass shooting threat.

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