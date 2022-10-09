WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker attended the Massachusetts Down Syndrome Congress Buddy Walk in Wakefield this Sunday.

The MDSC event was created in 1986 to celebrate people with Down Syndrome as well as raise funds and awareness for the Down Syndrome community. According to the event page, the Buddy Walk Program is MDSC’s largest fundraising and awareness event of the year, offering “individuals, schools, community groups, and local businesses across the state an opportunity to get involved in mini fundraising campaigns and events year-round.”

This was Baker’s fifth year in attendance at the walk, and he had remarks to share in support of the community event.

“I just want to say to all of you, how much you mean,” Baker said. “Not just to political discourse and to legislative advocacy, but to the spirit and tenor of what Massachusetts can be about on it’s very best days.

Baker recently signed MDSC’s top priority Higher Education Bill into law, providing inclusive educational opportunities for people with intellectual disabilities at state colleges and universities.

