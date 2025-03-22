NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Dozens of layoffs are coming to North Andover Public Schools due to a projected $4M budget deficit.

The superintendent says the decision to cut jobs was difficult and that the district is committed to minimizing disruptions.

The teacher’s union called the cuts “devastating” and are fighting to reverse them.

North Andover Public Schools Superintendent Pam Lathrop sent the following letter to the North Andover community regarding the layoffs.

“Dear North Andover Community,

As I shared in my most recent communication, the North Andover Public Schools will be making staffing reductions in order to stay within our budget for fiscal year 2026. Our faculty and staff have been informed of this difficult reality, along with a timeline detailing when they can expect to know if their positions are affected by these cuts.

Today, approximately 40 letters were delivered to staff members across PreK-12, notifying them about the elimination of their positions for FY26. This group includes not only current staff members but also individuals who were contracted with us for one year of employment.

In the coming weeks, we will also be communicating with staff about necessary transfers. We recognize that these types of changes impact not just individuals, but entire school communities. We are committed to minimizing as many potential disruptions as possible while keeping the best interests of our students at the forefront.

We understand that these budget cuts affect our entire district and that this process is unsettling and painful. Delivering news of this nature is never easy, and there is no “good” time to do so. However, we made the decision to communicate these changes now so that our staff members have as much time as possible to plan for themselves and their families. We also carefully timed the delivery of notices to occur near the end of each individual’s workday, recognizing the emotional toll that receiving this information can have.

Throughout this process, we have worked closely with the North Andover Teachers Association to ensure that we are following the provisions outlined in the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA). We will continue to collaborate and provide support to affected staff members in the days and weeks ahead.

We know that these are challenging times for our community, and we appreciate your understanding, compassion, and ongoing partnership as we navigate these difficult budgetary realities together.”

