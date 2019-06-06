Burlington Mall announces updates on major redevelopment

BURLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The first phase of a major redevelopment project at the Burlington Mall will consist of over a dozen new tenants ranging from fast-casual to sit-down restaurants, complete with outdoor dining options, as well as personal and experiential services, Simon announced Thursday.

The Village redevelopment will kick off with Caffè Nero in September. The coffee house will offer Italian-style, espresso-based coffee and freshly made deli food.

Phase two, which is set for completion in 2020, will bring “significant exterior improvements,” according to Simon.

One of the exterior highlights will be a new park, designed to be the hub of activity and a gathering space for a variety of family-friendly entertainment and community programming.

Additional details including dining, retail, and services will be announced at a later date.

