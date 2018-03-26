Burlington police looking for suspected tire, rim thieves

BURLINGTON, MA (WHDH) - Police in Burlington are looking for suspected thieves who are targeting tires.

Authorities were called to the Avalon Burlington apartment complex Sunday for two cars – both Honda Accords – that had all four tires and rims stolen.

“This is a really safe neighborhood. I wouldn’t think that should be happening here,” said one resident.

Police said the thefts likely happened overnight and weren’t discovered until Sunday morning.

As officers investigate, some people at the complex are wondering if changes are needed.

“They should probably put a gate or there should be some code, security code, so that people who are actually residing here can only enter,” said another resident.

Anyone with information about the thefts are asked to call police.

